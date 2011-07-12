IT Outsourcing Leader Affant Communication Unveils New Website

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2011 -- Affant Communication, a leading managed services and IT outsourcing company is pleased to announce its new Website. The site features one-click navigation for business clients looking for in-demand IT services where the information is easily read and understood.



As one of the nation's premier infrastructure, network and security solution providers, Affant Communication offers a host of services to Fortune 500 Companies around the country and the globe. They include solutions for network and infrastructure design, unified communication, Telcos, network security, monitoring, wireless broadband, mobile, managed services and software programming among others.



“Our name means ‘On your side,’ so it’s imperative that we provide our clients with hassle-free stability and speed-of-light performance results with no bureaucracy, attitude or finger pointing,” said Affant Communication CEO Gregory Keyes. The new Website is a reflection of those values as the first point of contact we have with potential clients.”



The best IT outsourcing companies have their finger on the pulse of trends in order to help guide client businesses. Affant recently conducted a survey of 1,500 IT executives to ask them what their top three priorities are for 2011. The more than 687 respondents found budgeting for IT the number one headache with infrastructure, mobile computing, and regulations all tied for second place. IP Telephony was third while other top choices rounding out the survey’s significant vote getters included disaster recovery and IT security.



Affant is known throughout the IT world as an IT outsourcing company that quickly assesses the situation, needs and solution for its clients. The company’s network engineers and technicians carry certifications and relationships with well over two dozen of the most common carriers, vendors and solution providers such as Cisco, Websense, Juniper, Shoretel, Avantail and many others. A “One Fee Guarantee” and 24-hour on-call service are prominent features highlighted on the new Website to ensure client peace of mind.



The new site also features the company blog hosted by Keyes who acts as a conduit for imparting education, trends, viewpoints and a little humor about IT infrastructure for today’s businesses and their IT professionals. “IT outsourcing clients will need partners like Affant who can provide best practices, deep knowledge and experience in broad IT environments to keep them on track, streamlined and profitable in the 21st century,” said Keyes. “Our new public facing Website is a reflection of those qualities and of Affant itself.”



For more information on Affant, please visit http://www.affant.com/