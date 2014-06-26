Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of IT Outsourcing Market in Belarus 2014-2018 market report to its offering.



About IT Outsourcing Market in Belarus

Belarus is often considered as the final frontier of Europe. The privatization that has taken place in the country in recent times has led to a wave of investment. The Belarusian government has implemented initiatives and enhanced the countrys investment competitiveness and taxation conditions. The government has introduced a number of measures such as tax and custom benefits in tech parks, which offer good investment opportunities for foreign investors. In addition, efforts regarding simplifying regulations and reduction in administrative barriers attract increasing number of foreign companies. The country is strategically located in Europe and its advantageous economic and geographical location, developed transportation, logistics, and manufacturing base makes it a favorable location for IT outsourcing.



Analysts forecast the IT Outsourcing market in Belarus will grow at a CAGR of 17.78 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The IT Outsourcing market in Belarus discusses the attractiveness of the market in the country. The report contains of all the important information regarding the economic system and the aspects related to doing business in the country. It includes the various economic forces that affect the IT Outsourcing industry such as currency and tax laws. The report also compares Belarus with other popular IT outsourcing destinations.



IT Outsourcing Market in Belarus 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the IT Outsourcing market in Belarus landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Vendors

EPAM Systems

IBA Group

Intetics Co.

Itransition



Other Prominent Vendors



Byelex Multimedia Products BV

Compit Developer Systems Ltd.

Gersis Software LLC

INIS-SOFT, Research and Production LLC

JV ERPBEL

Marco LLC

Navagate Inc.

Profiserv Ltd.

SoftClub Ltd.



Key Market Driver

Strategic Location of the Country.

Key Market Challenge

Political Unrest in the Country.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Outsourcing from Western European Countries.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



EPAM Systems, IBA Group, Intetics Co., Itransition, Byelex Multimedia Products BV, Compit Developer Systems Ltd., Gersis Software LLC, INIS-SOFT, Research and Production LLC, JV ERPBEL, Marco LLC , Navagate Inc., Profiserv Ltd., SoftClub Ltd.



