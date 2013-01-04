IT Outsourcing Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Information Technology Outsourcing market in China to grow at a CAGR of 15.1 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapidly developing IT infrastructure and mobility service. The IT Outsourcing market in China has also been witnessing increasing investment from MNCs. However, increasing competition from other offshore destinations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



IT Outsourcing Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses only on China. It also covers the IT Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Digital China Holdings Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Co., and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Neusoft Group Ltd., HiSoft Technology International Ltd., Insigma Technology Co. Ltd., Vanceinfo Creative Software Technology Ltd., Accenture plc, Dell Inc., and Computer Sciences Corp.



