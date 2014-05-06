IT Outsourcing Starts at Just One Dollar Per Hour with OnePerHour.com

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- A company committed to offering exceptional online services, OnePerHour.com is pleased to announce its premier IT outsourcing services at a highly affordable price. One Per Hour is offering dedicated IT services that are tailored to meet the growing online needs of their clients throughout the world.



Businesses and companies in different industries need to stay as proficient and competitive as possible while obtaining huge savings. With the services provided by One Dollar Per Hour, businesses can now save money on IT Outsourcing. This is an ideal way for companies to accomplish their goals and achieving great potential and at the same time saving the company money.



One Dollar Per Hour services will not only help organizations and small business save money but also save time and resources. This is mostly essential for those startup businesses that do not have sufficient resources or employees to take care of their online services. The company has professional and competent team with a comprehensive experience within the field. Obtaining the services provided by www.OnePerHour.com will also give companies the peace of mind knowing that the right professionals are handling their internet requirements. Organizations can now concentrate on office duties and customer service more effectively.



People or employee management within the workplace is also improved due to the services provided by One Per Hour. All employees can now focus more on individual tasks, thus increasing efficiency and productivity of the entire workforce. Employees will experience less stress and will become more effective workers. Increased employee and customer satisfaction, improve business efficiency and productivity, and reduced risk levels of stress are just some of the valuable advantages that business can obtain when they embrace the excellent services offered by One Per Hour.



“I really find the product of One Per Hour easy to work with and useful,” Zarin from the United States reveals. She also adds, “I am impressed by the great level of service you have shown in all my projects.” For long years of their service in the industry, One Per Hour has acquired great customer retention rate. This is also due to the outstanding services that they have been offering their clients all over the world.



About One Per Hour

One Per Hour is an innovative company specializes in E-commerce solutions, Custom Software Development, Promotion and Maintenance services and website design solutions to their clients across the globe. The company has a professional team of IT specialists who are using state-of-the-art programming technologies and languages to deliver valuable results.



To those who are interested about premium quality IT Outsourcing services may contact the company at https://www.oneperhour.com/.



Contact: Stan Douglas

Company: Connect Media Inc.

Address: 4663 Four Leaf Clover DR., Las Vegas, NV 89193, USA

Phone#: +1-(702) 224-2229

Email: xincorp@gmail.com