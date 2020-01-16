It Pays to Help a Friend in the Tampa Bay Area—Literally!

Land O' Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- LAND 'O LAKES, FL—What's better than starting the new year off on the right foot? Helping a friend follow in your footsteps! Cornerstone Pros makes accomplishing both easier than ever. Offering a full menu of home services to the Tampa Bay area, residents can rely on this company to help them—and their friends—get their homes in line.



Know a friend who needs a new hot water heater in Pasco County, FL? Overheard a neighbor talking about a problematic air conditioner? Refer them to Cornerstone Pros to enjoy a rewarding experience—literally.



Cornerstone offers a Cash Referral Program, where customers who refer this company to a friend, family member or neighbor will receive Cornerstone Cash. Resembling a gift card, Cornerstone Cash can be redeemed for future products and services.



Here's how the Cornerstone's Cash Referral Program works:



1. Use this company's online form to share the names of individuals who need HVAC, electrical or plumbing service.

2. A member of Cornerstone's team will reach out to the family member or friend to assess his or her home service needs and set up a consultation.

3. After the referred party's service is completed, Cornerstone Cash will be mailed out to the referring customer. Individuals can expect to receive $25 in Cornerstone Cash for repairs and system maintenance and $100 in Cornerstone Cash for new or replacement HVAC systems within 30 days of the completed service date.



To inquire about the status of a referral, contact this company online or by phone at 813.995.7558.



Cornerstone Pros offers all of the air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical services homeowners need to enjoy peace of mind all 2020 long. From repairing a faulty air conditioner to installing a new hot water heater in Hillsborough County, FL, contact Cornerstone to start the new year off the right way!



About Cornerstone Pros

Cornerstone Pros is the company that homeowners and businesses in Central Florida rely on for first-class heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The team at Cornerstone Pros refuses to settle for anything less than top-notch service when it comes to serving customers. Its primary focus is the guaranteed comfort of every customer. Cornerstone takes pride in its work and insists on only the best quality.