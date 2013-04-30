IT Sector: Global Procurement Outsourcing Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Global Procurement Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 23.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant cost reduction. The Global Procurement Outsourcing market has also been witnessing the changing pricing models. However, the lack of domain understanding could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=166969&type=S



TechNavio's report, the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Procurement Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Accenture plc, IBM Corp., Xchanging plc, and Xerox Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Procurian Inc., Cap Gemini S.A, Infosys Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HP Co., Wipro Ltd., Proxima Group, WNS Ltd., and TCS Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-procurement-outsourcing-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us