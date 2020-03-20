IT Service Management Tools Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2019-2025 : ServiceNow Inc., IBM, BMC Software Inc., ASG Softwar

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- This IT Service Management Tools market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study. This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving It Service Management Tools market.



It is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 9.3% throughout the period of forecast to reflect a market value of more than US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of the assessment year.



Due to rapid expansion in smartphones and tablet market and evolving of advanced technologies such as IoT, the IT Service Management market is expected to grow rapidly. The rising adoption of BYOD (bring-your-own-device) policy in various verticals such as enterprise, analytics solutions and others are aiding further growth to the IT Service Management Tools market.



IT can perform to its full potential when it is implemented and managed in a manner which is suited to the needs of the business it serves.IT service management tools provide services which enables the IT support organization to quickly resolve issues and problem to provide higher level of business user satisfaction at reduced cost. IT Service Management tools are provided through people, processes and technologies. The management tools of IT environment requires efficient connectivity and IT services to support emerging technologies. The digital services and tools delivers dynamic and expansion system of IT service management that includes mobility, cloud, IoT and Others.



Segment by Key players:

- ServiceNow Inc.

- IBM

- BMC Software Inc.

- ASG Software

- SAP

- Atlassian

- CA Technologies

- Ivanti Software



Segment by Type:

- Configuration Management

- Network Management

- Performance Management

- Database Management



Segment by Distribution Channel:

- BFSI

- Telecommunication

- Retail

- Manufacturing

- Government

- IT and ITES

- Media and Entertainment

- Utilities

- Education

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. IT Service Management Tools Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. IT Service Management Tools Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. IT Service Management Tools Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global IT Service Management Tools Market Forecast

4.5.1. IT Service Management Tools Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. IT Service Management Tools Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. IT Service Management Tools Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global IT Service Management Tools Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. IT Service Management Tools Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global IT Service Management Tools Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. IT Service Management Tools Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global IT Service Management Tools Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. IT Service Management Tools Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global IT Service Management Tools Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. IT Service Management Tools Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global IT Service Management Tools Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



