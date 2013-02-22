I.T. Services Group, LLC Announces Free Executive Webinar to Help Avoid Data Loss

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- As an IT consulting company in Montgomery County, Delaware County, and the Greater Philadelphia area, I.T. Services Group, LLC are now offering a free executive webinar to anyone who wants instant access on how to never lose data again. With I.T. Services Group, LLC, people will be able to find out through seven steps how to ensure a fast and easy way to recover data in the event of a tragedy occurring in the workplace. They understand how important it is to secure any data that may have been lost to ensure that one’s business stays on task, and that this disaster does not affect how they function.



Their IT consultants in Delaware County want to make this as painless as possible and by watching this free webinar; a person will learn from IT professionals how to get back up and running in the fastest time. I.T. Services Group suggests that businesses have a two-step backup system ready to go, this way one will know they will be backed up in case anything does happen.



The IT consulting company of Montgomery County knows the only 100% sure way to know data has been recovered and is secure. They have found that most business owners have not taken the time to perform this step in order to see that it works properly. By filling out a simple form on I.T. Services Group’s website, it will allow one to gain access to the seven steps every business should have implemented in order to prevent data loss. However, if the situation ever comes up where it does happen, their computer support in Philadelphia will be readily available.



