I.T. Services Group LLC Announces Multiple IT Support Plans

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- When it comes to IT services, they are a great way for small business owners to take on any computer support issues in Philadelphia without having to waste hours on end trying to figure it out on their own. With outsourcing computer support and IT consultants becoming more popular, I.T. Services Group LLC, has come up with multiple new plans for businesses to choose from that will provide a peace of mind for owners. They now offer a Platinum and Gold Level Service plan that allows those to choose what needs they wish to have covered, allowing owners to focus on more important areas of running a business.



The goal for I.T. Services Group is to make the lives easier for anyone who can’t handle IT support on their own. With their help, an organization can operate without any hiccups and can even prevent major disasters such as data loss if it were to ever occur. For computer support in Philadelphia, owners will have a senior engineer come out to their workplace to assess any areas in the network that may cause future problems. There are numerous facets to the Platinum Level Service plan that include data back-ups, virus protection, spam filtering, and many more. By having a monitoring system up 24/7, allows I.T. Services Group to prevent any problems from becoming detrimental to one’s business.



For some organizations it has become vital to consult with an IT support company for issues that cannot be addressed by in-house support. Along with these service plans, they offer IT consultants in Montgomery County that will provide monthly tune ups that consists of an in depth analysis of the entire network. For small to large sized businesses, it is important to have a back up plan or support system when something falls through. I.T. Services Group LLC will be more than happy to suggest the most appropriate service plan that will give anyone exactly what they need when it comes to consulting and computer support.



About I.T Services Group, LLC

The company started off helping businesses in the Delaware Valley region back in 1987 to assist them in getting the most out of their business technology. I.T. Services Group has the experience and dedication it takes to provide unmatched customer service for numerous organizations throughout the years. Their services have given business owners the ability to focus on the more important aspects of running a company such as their goals and succeeding.



Visit http://www.itsgllc.com for more information.