I.T. Services Group, LLC Announces Their Green IT Initiative in the Greater Philadelphia Area

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- With environmental movements being more popular than ever, I.T. Services Group is proud to announce their green IT initiative. Reducing the impact on the environment in any way can be a great accomplishment, and with their IT consulting team in Philadelphia, one can learn how to implement a green plan for his or her business. With the help of the I.T. Services Group and computer support in Philadelphia, a person will be able to reduce their company’s carbon footprint, therefore also helping the environment.



With the Internet being used in almost every aspect of a person’s daily lives, energy is being used at an alarming rate to keep computers running and data stored. Their IT consulting in Philadelphia develops the best strategies to promote energy saving tactics, for example, recycling any out of date equipment when an organization no longer needs it.



I.T. Services Group main goal in this Green Initiative is to utilize the technological advancements in computers and other equipment by managing them properly. This IT consultant of Philadelphia will also educate organizations on reducing their energy use. They will not only provide IT consulting in Montgomery County, but they will provide it in an environmentally friendly way.



About The I.T Services Group, LLC

I.T. Services Group, LLC was founded in 1987 to help small businesses in Philadelphia, Wilmington, and Delaware County get the most out of their business technology. Offering a wide range of computer support and network consulting, they have helped many small businesses and doctor’s offices by relieving their technology worries so that they can concentrate on growing their businesses and realizing their goals.



