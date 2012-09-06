Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- ITSG is offering comprehensive IT support management and computer network maintenance for businesses throughout Media, King of Prussia, Delaware County, Chester County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia and the entire Delaware Valley.



I.T. Services Group, LLC is now offering total care managed services. I.T. Services Group, LLC knows how important technology is to the success of any business. They know that reliable and fast technology helps businesses become more efficient and productive. That is why they are providing their total care managed services. For business owners, running their businesses is a priority. Many companies don’t have the time or the knowledge necessary to maintain the speed and effectiveness of their technological needs. Overwhelmed business owners may find themselves asking the question, “can I have someone else take over the day to day technology needs for my company?” Now there is an option to have someone else manage the details of their office technology. IT Support and IT Management from I.T. Services Group, LLC is the answer, bringing predictability and reliability to technology in Philadelphia, Bucks, Wilmington, Chester, Montgomery and Delaware County.



The IT consultants at ITSG take the time to get to know a customer’s business and budget. From the initial consultation the customer knows exactly what to expect from ITSG, LLC. They believe in giving the customers exactly what they want and never make assumptions about what they should have. Their Total Care Managed Services are essential to any business worried about disastrous data loss and downtime that can occur from technological difficulties. As experts in the IT support industry, ITSG can help optimize any business’ IT investment, reduce technology-related stress and bring the focus back to the core business. When businesses don’t have to think about computer network maintenance and IT Support, they can concentrate on achieving their goals. ITSG is so confident in their technology services that they offer a 100% guarantee.



The IT consultants are available to large and small businesses. When looking for IT support in Philadelphia, IT consulting in Bucks County or Computer support in Delaware County, business owners can feel confident knowing that the local IT professionals at I.T. Services Group will be available to handle any issues that may arise.



About I.T Services Group, LLC

I.T. Services Group, LLC was founded in 2001 to help small businesses in Philadelphia, Wilmington and Delaware County get the most out of their business technology. Offering a wide range of computer support and network consulting, they have helped many small businesses and doctor’s offices by relieving their technology worries so that they can concentrate on growing their businesses and realizing their goals. Visit http://www.itsgllc.com for more information.