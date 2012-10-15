I.T. Services Group, LLC Now Offers Disaster Recovery Planning

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- I.T. Services Group, LLC knows how important technology is to the success of any business. The Philadelphia IT consultants are professionals at keeping business networks up and running smoothly. There can be occasions where unavoidable IT problems can be frustrating and even damaging to a business. That is where I.T.S.G.’s FailSafe Backup system comes in. There are many backup system options available to consumers, but I.T.S.G. offers a superior backup and recovery system that can be customized to fit within any business’ needs and budget.



The comprehensive backup device for windows servers is a reasonably priced, all-encompassing solution for small-to-midsized businesses. ITSG, offering IT services in Delaware, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Counties, will work closely with their customers to put together the safest most-effective data recovery package to suit their individual needs. Some of the features of the system include a frequent backup schedule to meet the client’s recovery point objectives, off-site data storage to redundant, secure, highly available data centers, advanced point in time block level data restoration options, database, exchange message and mailbox recovery, industry standard encryption and the ability to restore downed servers in less time. All of this is available at an affordable rate to their customers. Contact the IT consultants at I.T.S.G. to find out more about the FailSafe Backup Solution and the other computer support products they offer.



About I.T. Services Group, LLC

I.T. Services Group, LLC was founded in 2001 to help small businesses in Philadelphia, Wilmington and Delaware County get the most out of their business technology. Offering a wide range of computer support and network consulting, they have helped many small businesses and doctor’s offices by relieving their technology worries so that they can concentrate on growing their businesses and realizing their goals. Visit http://www.itsgllc.com for more information.