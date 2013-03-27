I.T. Services Group, LLC Now Offers Free Webinars on Everything About Cloud Computing

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- As a computer support company in Philadelphia, I.T. Services Group, LLC is now offering a free webinar on everything there is to know about cloud computing. Obtain a free copy today on “The Business Owners Guide to Cloud Computing” and get instant access on why businesses shouldn’t trust their company’s critical data and business systems to anyone.



This free webinar will allow businesses to discover what they need to know about cloud computing and why it can be useful to an organizations efficiency and productivity level. I.T. Services Group, LLC will be able to reveal the key tips on the 5 cloud services that can be implemented immediately. The Cloud Computing webinar will be able to make sure businesses are able to get the computer and it consulting services they need in order to find the right solution for their needs.



One will be able to make sure that they are protected and any data will be secure after reading this book. By simply filling out a form online, one will be able to get instant access and find out the requirements that are necessary for doing a complete backup on the system. For those who are unfamiliar with what cloud computing is, this webinar will be able to fully explain what it is and how it can work for a business. By finding out what the difference is between cloud and traditional computing, owners will be able to see how the prices vary. Start today with this free webinar from I.T. Services Group and see how a business can protect itself and its data.



About I.T Services Group, LLC

Established in 1987, I.T. Services Group LLC has been helping businesses in Delaware Valley in Pennsylvania. They have been providing IT services and computer support allowing businesses to get the most out of their technology. I.T. Services Group has the experience and dedication it takes to provide unmatched customer service for numerous organizations throughout the years. For those who were in need of any immediate service or support had the ability to relive any worrisome that technology has brought on their business. Their services have given business owners the ability to focus on the more important aspects of running a company such as their goals and succeeding.



Visit http://www.itsgllc.com