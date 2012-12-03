IT Services Market in Latin America 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Information Technology market in Latin America to grow at a CAGR of 9.93 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing government support. The IT Services market in Latin America has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud services. However, the shortage of talent and increasing attrition rate could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the IT Services Market in Latin America 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses exclusively on Latin America. It also covers the IT Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating the IT Services Market in Latin America are Accenture plc, Capgemini S.A., HP Co., and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fujitsu Ltd., Computer Sciences Corp., Neoris Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Sonda S.A., TCS Ltd., and Infosys Technologies Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the IT Services market size in Latin America be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key trends in the IT Services Market in Latin America?

What is driving the IT Services Market in Latin America?

What are the challenges to the growth of the IT Services Market in Latin America?

Who are the key vendors in the IT Services Market in Latin America?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors in the IT Services Market in Latin America?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors in the IT Services Market in Latin America?



