Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Global IT Services Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global it services market is expected to grow from $3450.1 billion in 2019 to $3506.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $4788.7 billion in 2023.



Top Companies in the Global IT Services Market: Microsoft; IBM; HP; Oracle; Fujitsu and Other



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Hardware Support Services; Software And BPO Services; Cloud Services

2) By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By End-User Industry: Financial Services; Retail & Wholesale; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Others

4) By Service Provider Location: North America; Asia Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; Rest of the World



North America was the largest region in the global it services market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global it services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global it services market.



Over the past five years, cloud software solutions have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. Cloud is a software delivery method where a vendor hosts a software application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet. Cloud software solutions are widely used in customer relationship management (CRM), HR/payroll, project management and accounting software systems. For example, Vodafone is utilizing Salesforce.coms software services to make connections through social media.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global IT Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



