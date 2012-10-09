IT Services Philadelphia Now Offering Web Site Design Services

Blackwood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Xact IT Solutions, an IT services in Philadelphia provider, today announced the company is now offering website design services. The company provides clients with strategic planning of a well-designed website from conception through completion which helps small business owners avoid any third party mishaps and potential performance pitfalls.



Xact IT Solutions maintains a stable of Internet marketing professionals, graphic design artists and search engine optimization experts all of which use a team approach to create outstanding websites. One of the principles at the company said, “In today’s competitive and demanding Internet environment, small businesses require more skill sets then one individual can reasonably provide if they are going to be successful online.”



Studies show billions of consumers throughout the world search the Internet every day for products and services. A professionally crafted website that’s well designed and search engine optimized will effectively reach its target audience to create brand awareness and increase sales for any business. “I contacted Xact IT Solutions in January of this year and by the summer my website was getting hundreds of visitors every day. We increased our sales with new orders from the website and every day we get more and more calls from people asking about our products. I highly recommend Xact IT Solutions to anyone who wants to start a website.” – Jason Bainbridge



A website is essentially a business’s online calling card and most consumers judge businesses by their websites. In fact, any business that wants to succeed in the twenty-first century must have a fully functional website which meets the customer’s needs for information about products and industry news. Xact IT Solutions started as an IT support company in Cherry Hill and has slowly continued to expand its reach to include Philadelphia and other cities in the tri-state area. The company also has clients throughout the United States many of which depend on Xact to run and maintain their websites.



About Xact IT Solutions

We provide information technology solutions to businesses, which are based on thorough analysis and backed by expert knowledge and rich experience. Our range of services includes virtual CIO, IT Consulting, IT Project Management, Network Setup and Management, Workstation Setup and Management, Application Development, and Web Site Management & Marketing.