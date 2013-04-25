IT Software Sales Recruitment Company Venatus Global Launches Their New Responsive Website

England, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- As more users access websites on the go, and with tablet sales predicted to exceed those of laptops in 2013, the most forward looking companies are working to offer better cross device experiences for visitors to their sites. The most effective way to do this is to use a technique known as “responsive web design” to create one website that adapts to whatever device or window size it is viewed on.



Responsive design offers a better user experience than running separate sites for mobile and desktop devices, and is much easier to share effectively on the various social media platforms. This relatively new approach has shown significant benefits for the companies who have adopted it. Venatus Global are launching their new website this week with a new, highly responsive design to offer their visitors the best possible experience that makes staying connected with them easier than ever.



Venatus Global is a recruitment company specialising in IT software sales jobs, along with management, support, consultancy and technical roles. As a business that prides itself on bringing well qualified, quality candidates to attractive roles, Venatus achieves impressive results. Four out of five of the people they place are still working for the same client they were placed with five years later. The majority of IT software sales professionals move jobs every two to three years so this is a positive thing for clients. This demonstrates Venatus' ability to find people roles they truly love and offers clients a great return on their recruitment investment. In addition Venatus have an exceptional CV to interview ratio of 3 to 2 .This marks them out as a recruitment company who truly understand their clients' requirements and are adept at finding genuinely strong candidates. This professional approach means that Venatus provide candidates to major players in the IT field like Nokia, Canonical, Hybris and IBM, who demand only the best.



With their new website, Venatus Global has a goal to provide both advice to software sales candidates through their interactive blog and to provide information on the best IT software sales positions in their sector. This helps Venatus to cement their position as the “go to” recruitment company for the best in IT software sales and consultancy talent, as well as showing their commitment to innovation in their industry.



The new Venatus Global website can be found at www.Venatus-Global.com



About Ventus Global

Ventus Global is an IT software sales recruitment company based in the UK and serving clients globally. They provide high caliber candidates to the IT sector. Their precision selection process means that they are able to match high performing executive talent with industry leading software, hardware, and service organisations. Venatus are renowned for their high level of service. Four out of five candidates are still with the original client they were placed with after five years and their CV to interview ratio is an industry leading 3:2.



Media Contact:

Jim Kinread Venatus-Global

Email: Jim@Venatus-Global.com

Glossop,

Derbyshire

England

http://www.Venatus-Global.co.uk