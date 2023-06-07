It Starts with Us - Chris Cooper Interviews Deke Copenhaver

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "The Business Elevation Show" exclusive series episode "It Starts with Us'.



Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show is joined by guest, former acclaimed mayor of Augusta, keynote speaker, leadership coach, bestselling author and host of "The Changemaker" podcast, Deke Copenhaver, about how to be a great change-maker and our personal role in driving positive change in the world.



Tune in on Friday, June 9th, 2023. To listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast on June 9th 2023 at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more. The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



Contact Senior Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 or tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Deke Copenhaver

Deke Copenhaver currently serves as Principal of Copenhaver Consulting, LLC, a niche consulting firm in Augusta, Georgia serving the needs of businesses, non-profits and local governments. He is a keynote speaker, leadership coach and host of "The Changemaker" podcast. Mr. Copenhaver is the author of the ForbesBooks Amazon #1 bestseller "The Changemaker: the Art of Building Better Leaders" and is hard at work on his second book. In 2022 he became a Founding Partner with Starts With Us, a national non-partisan organization and movement dedicated to overcoming the cultural and political divides in our country.



Deke served as Mayor of Augusta, Georgia from 2005 through 2014 with a commitment to providing bridgebuilding leadership through a strong focus on diversity and inclusion and a comprehensive approach to economic development and neighbourhood revitalization initiatives. Mr. Copenhaver has been recognized as one of Georgia Trend Magazine's "100 Most Influential Georgians" on multiple occasions. He and his wife Malisa live in Augusta with their two corgis Minnie and Hoss.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership,' 'Engagement,' and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers.



Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-480-553-5756.