IT Support Atlanta GA Provides Top Quality IT Support & Consulting Services

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Landon Technologies LLC have quickly become established as one of the most reliable and professional providers of IT support in Atlanta. Since their business launch, Landon Technologies LLC have strived to offer a comprehensive service whereby businesses and organizations can rest assured that their IT team and resources are in good hands, backed by a team of experienced and qualified professionals. In short, Landon Technologies LLC provide small to medium sized businesses with efficient, effective, remote and onsite support for anything and everything related to Information Technology.



Apart from the monetary saving costs, Landon Technologies LLC can carry out all of the duties of an internal IT department, at just a fraction of the cost. No matter the amount of employees needed, and the scale of size the department needs to be, Landon Technologies LLC can offer support by the hour, or through a monthly support plan. Currently, Landon Technologies LLC offer the following services in Atlanta:



- Managed IT Services

- Network Data Security

- Computer & Laptop Support

- Server & Desktop Maintenance

- Network Management

- Online Data Backup

- Anti-Virus Management

- Onsite & Unlimited Remote Support

- Web Development

- Internet Marketing

- IT Hosting Services

- Storage and Security

- Hosted Cloud Solutions

- Business Data Security



Outsourcing IT Support Atlanta can often be extremely beneficial for companies, because it reduces the costs associated with hiring an in-house team of trained staff. Because Landon Technologies LLC employs trained, professional and qualified staff, companies and organizations can rest assured that everything related to their Information Technology side of the business will be handled with a professional and experienced attitude. Better still, Landon Technologies LLC are always on hand to answer any questions, make any amendments to the current schedule and offer additional help and support where necessary.



About Landon Technologies LLC

To learn more about Landon Technologies LLC and their dedicated Atlanta IT Support, head over to: http://www.landon-technologies.com/it-support-atlanta/



For Media Contact:

Company: Landon Technologies LLC

Address: Atlanta, GA, USA

Phone: (888) 596-3998

Email Id: info@landon-technologies.com

Website: http://www.landon-technologies.com/it-support-atlanta/