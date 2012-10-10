IT Support Cherry Hill Helps Business Owners Avoid the #1 Mistake when Hiring an IT Services Provider

Blackwood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Executives at Xact IT Solutions, an IT support Cherry Hill provider, today announced the release of a video that helps small business owners avoid the number one mistake businesses make when they hire an information technology services provider. Businesses want to maintain low operating expenses so they will usually hire an IT company based on price alone which can be disastrous when it comes time to troubleshoot problems.



An initial contract price for IT services should be only one of the criteria that’s used when a business owner is searching for a service provider. The total cost of ownership of a computer system should include hardware costs, software costs, employee down time and total cost to problem resolution.



The chief executive officer at Xact IT Solutions said, “Many small IT services providers simply don’t have the resources available to troubleshoot computer issues and they will subcontract the work which will increase a client’s payments”. Small business owners should ask about a company’s resources and the number of employees it has on hand to fix common problems.



“I have been using Xact IT Solutions for a couple of years and they are always ahead of the game. They fix our problems quickly and if a tech comes to the office, he usually doesn’t leave until everyone is back online. I highly recommend them to anyone who wants a professional IT department without the costs.”



Choosing an IT provider based on an initial cost estimate will only frustrate employees when they are unable to perform their duties because of downtime. Contracts could be lost and the price to maintain the system will eventually become cost prohibitive.



Xact IT Solutions recommends a business owner meet with the IT services provider face to face and if it’s possible, meet with the company’s employees. A face to face meeting will help each party understand the needs of the other and it will be easier to determine if there is a good fit for both companies.



