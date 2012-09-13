IT Support Company to Provide Beneficial and Efficient Advice

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Infotek announces the launch of their new website, http://itsupportnycity.com. This is a website that has been launched to provide people with information about the services offered by the company so that people can avail some good IT Support for themselves.



The company understands the importance of being connected in today’s world, not only for businesses and companies, but even individuals. It is important for some good IT support to be used and utilized so that people can actually benefit the maximum from the situation. IT support can cover a huge field of things so that customers need not go to other companies for aid or help.



Infotek provides their customers with services like server installation, data recovery, business IT services, data backup, network installation, software training, data recovery, spyware and virus removal, shared internet solutions etc. Some other important services include audio visual help, troubleshooting, high speed DSL setup, home wireless setup and repair, etc. These are services that the people can generally benefit from ,as well as companies.



Computers have made life generally easier and it would be good if people also got the opportunity of getting more out of them. However, not everybody can be knowledgeable about computers and how to use them right so one definitely needs IT support. Infotek is a really good software solution company in the New York City area because of the wide range of support and services offered. They are also good because of the competitive prices charged for all these services.



People who have any doubts or enquiries about the IT support service they need can contact the company through the website any time they want. The company offers a lot of services and one might not always know exactly what service they want or need. The company offers both hardware and software solutions, so one can always go to them for any computer or software related issue. The website for Infotek, the IT support company is http://itsupportnycity.com. For those who need for information, it will be available on the website.