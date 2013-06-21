IT Support Firm Now Provides Comprehensive Virus Removal Services to Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Smith Technical Resources, a company providing computer repair and technical support services to commercial and residential clients in middle Tennessee, now offers an extensive range of virus removal services. The company is staffed by experts familiar with the most current and stubborn computer viruses, and will remove any identified threats, including malware, trojans, root kits, and other potentially unwanted programs.



Their virus removal specialists use industry standard techniques to detect, remove and also cleanup some of the most stubborn malware and virus infections. Many different forms of malicious software regularly infect computers, whether users unintentionally visit compromised sites, open infected files or follow malicious links in e-mail messages.



During their on-site visits, Smith Technical Resources not only removes malicious programs from client computers, they also scrutinize the client’s entire computer file system for any additional potentially hazardous files and configuration changes. Any necessary repairs are made on-site, at the client’s home or place of business. If necessary, complete system reloads are performed to restore the computers back to their normal working condition, although this is not usually required. All required changes are explained in detail to the customer prior to any work being started.



The company’s computer virus removal experts are skilled at removing many different types of malicious infections. A guarantee is included with every visit; that is no fee is charged if the malicious software cannot be removed successfully. In addition to thorough and professional computer service, the company also maintains a quarterly record of the top threats to computer systems, while a list of “Programs to Avoid” is also provided online to help guide users away from questionable programs.



System evaluations are provided at no cost. Specialists will give a time estimate as to how long the software removal will take. They also provide their dependable virus removal services online, utilizing secure remote access services. But depending on the extent of the malicious software infection, their swift on-site service is always available for the ever-growing complex array of emerging computer viruses that require extensive file system and registry cleaning that can’t be completed by remote.



More information on the company’s computer repair in Nashville, virus removal, hardware and software installation, online backup services, networking support, and many other services is available on its website.



About Smith Technical Resources

Smith Technical Resources is a Nashville computer repair company that specializes in providing cost-effective on-site IT consulting, online backup, and computer repair services. Serving residential and commercial customers throughout middle Tennessee and also southern Kentucky areas, its range of services include virus, malware, and suspicious software removal, whether online or at a client’s location if needed. The company serves customers with a 50 mile radius of Nashville. They employ highly trained technicians that have current A+, Network+, and Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer certifications.



