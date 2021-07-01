IT & Tech Recruitment - Google and Beyond

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- New design isn't always news in technology but the changes that were recently announced at Gmail do mark a shift for the search giant. The focus is on collaboration and productivity, with a range of new tools announced that will also work across other Google apps, including Docs. The aim of the redesign is to centralize all of the productivity tools available in Google and make Gmail the place where everything is controlled. This move is intended to make Gmail more of a competitor with other platforms such as Slack and Microsoft Teams. Interestingly, the changes are being introduced to the consumer channel of Gmail and not just aimed at office workers. New features to look out for include Spaces, which enables collaboration to take place in real time, and means that chat can continue while Google Docs are edited and files swapped without any need to jump from one tab to another.



Glocomms specializes in IT & Tech recruitment across the USA, providing key support to organizations and individuals in locations from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team has acquired expertise in many different areas of IT & Tech recruitment since the firm was first established in 2013, including commercial services, cloud and infrastructure, cybersecurity, data and analytics and development and engineering. The team provides different permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that enable enterprises to hire in a way that suits demand and individuals to make key connections and career-defining next moves. Today, Glocomms works with organizations across the industry, providing specialist IT & Tech recruitment services to every type of enterprise, from small, innovative start-ups to large global organizations. Key to the firm's expansion has been a commitment to streamlining the hiring process to remove previous pain points for both individuals and businesses, and enable more mutually beneficial connections to be made.



Well established in IT & Tech recruitment in the USA, Glocomms also has a unique international perspective and is part of a 750-strong global workforce that extends to 60 countries. The firm is also the go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. Internal talent is also highly valued and the firm is committed to developing its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and cutting-edge recruitment solutions in order to be able to provide clients and candidates with the best possible service. There are many different opportunities available via Glocomms USA, including: Lead Cloud Security Architect [Healthcare], Director Product Management [SIEM & Cyber Analytics], Solutions Engineer, Team Lead/Campaign Manager [PE Adin Software Platform], Senior Software Engineer and Technical Security Engineer [Tier 3]. From talented individuals who are keen to explore all their options to organizations looking to secure business-critical talent, Glocomms is an effective and obvious choice.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



