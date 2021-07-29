IT & Tech Recruitment Vital in Emerging Cryptocurrencies Markets USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- Cryptocurrencies tend to make headlines all year round but have recently been under the spotlight for a much-publicized downturn. The price of Bitcoin has dropped around half since its peak and currencies like Dogecoin have suffered even more. For the longer-term investors this isn't as troubling as it might be for brokers or those looking to make a fast buck. But it does raise questions about the future of cryptocurrencies, something that many people now feel is going to be found in proof-of-stake protocols. The motivation behind this is all about securing the integrity of cryptocurrency. Proof-of-stake is different to the proof-of-work protocols that many legacy cryptocurrencies rely on and which revolve around tokens in return for computers solving complex algorithmic puzzles. Proof-of-stake is where tokens are put up as collateral and is being put forward as the more democratic approach because it doesn't require a lot of expensive mining equipment. It could also reduce the negative environmental impact of the proof-of-work approach. However, proof-of-stake does have vulnerabilities, and switching could be complex, so it's not yet clear which approach will win out.



Glocomms has been at the heart of IT & tech recruitment - emerging markets USA - since the firm was first established in 2013. The team specializes in supporting organizations keen to solve the key challenge of talent and in helping individuals to take career-defining next steps. Areas of expertise include cyber security, cloud & infrastructure, development & engineering and data & analytics and the firm has rolled out its hiring approach across the USA, from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are created to make vital connections between talented people and the enterprises where they could thrive. The firm is a leading specialist in IT & tech recruitment - emerging markets USA - and also has a robust international presence. This comes from being part of a 750-strong global workforce that extends to 60 countries and the go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group.



People are at the heart of everything at Glocomms, from the network of a million mid-to-senior professionals that the firm has nurtured over the years to the internal team of consultants at the firm. Regular training is provided to ensure that the team has a finger on the pulse of IT & tech recruitment - emerging markets USA and issues across the entire sector - and consultants work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Over the years the firm has worked hard to secure connections with organizations across the technology sector and today partners with a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile, innovative new enterprises to well-established international brands. There are a wealth of opportunities available via Glocomms - in IT & tech recruitment - emerging markets USA - as well as many other areas. These include: Senior Cloud Security Engineer, Information Security Associate, Information System Security Manager, Security Operations Engineer, Principal Application Security Engineer and Senior Director, Security Operations.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.