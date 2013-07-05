ITaaS Expert Cloudoru and Amodity Leverage Combined Offerings

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Cloudoru LLC, an ITaaS company that offers products and services to guide enterprises through business-focused assessment and adoption of cloud technologies, and Amodity, a provider of web design and development, today announced a strategic relationship to bring cloud-based ideas to life.



Cloudoru will adopt the skills of Amodity to enable them to take on additional challenges jointly. Amodity has a reputation for spot-on-trend website design, development, and search engine optimization, and understands a good site needs to be more than attractive: it must be found easily.



Motivated by driving results, Cloudoru expects this relationship to enable their clients to more fully realize benefits through delivery of business objectives from conception to development.



“Amodity has made business an art form,” explained Janet Silcox, the Communications Lead at Cloudoru. “I expect that our combined efforts will further enable our clients to realize the benefits of cloud.”



Lisa Reinhardt, Amodity’s senior project manager, said that her team is excited that Cloudoru can help amplify their client-side approach.



“It’s not about making a sale,” said Reinhardt. “It’s about building a relationship and working in harmony with our clients to achieve results. Our clients already recognize us as a true partner and passionate contributor, but by leveraging our combined offerings, we’re able to deliver on multiple fronts.”



Cloudoru and Amodity’s latest project has spanned web design, online commerce, photography, and technical infrastructure.



About Cloudoru LLC:

Cloudoru LLC is where ambitions align. Goal orientated and results driven, Cloudoru offers a new breed of products for accomplishment, professional services motivated by achievement, and resilience from a team that can be relied upon.