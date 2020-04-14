Itaconic Acid Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 - AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL, Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- The increasing utilization of itaconic acid in the manufacture of fabric binders, reinforced glass fiber, polyitaconic acid (PIA), deodorants, adhesives, plastics & coatings, artificial jewelry, carpets, and others is likely to fuel market growth. Also, stringent government regulations to promote bio-based chemicals due to environmental concerns across the globe are fueling the overall market growth. Non-toxic properties of itaconic acid and its increasing use in skincare & personal care products are the major factors boosting the market.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Itaconic acid Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global itaconic acid market accounted for over US$94.03 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Itaconic Acid Market are:

AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co.,Ltd., Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co., LTD., Itaconix Corporation, IWATA CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd and Ronas Chemicals Ind.Co.,Ltd, among others.



Additionally, the growing use of itaconic acid in paper coating, carpet backing, and paper processing owing to excellent bonding, frothing machine ability & binder strength and flexural & anti-oxidation properties will facilitate the overall market growth. Moreover, growing concerns over sinking fossil fuel resources and innovations& developments in the production of chemicals from biomass feed stock will present several growth opportunities to the market. Also, ongoing R&D activities to develop cost-effective production methods are shaping the future of the itaconic acid market.



However, continuous fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, the high production costs, and the increasing demand for synthetically-derived building blocks for the manufacture of sealants, coatings, adhesives, and paints are the major factors limiting market growth.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Itaconic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Itaconic Acid market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Itaconic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Itaconic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Itaconic Acid Market Size

2.2 Itaconic Acid Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Itaconic Acid Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Itaconic Acid Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Itaconic Acid Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Itaconic Acid Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Itaconic Acid Sales by Product

4.2 Global Itaconic Acid Revenue by Product

4.3 Itaconic Acid Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Itaconic Acid Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Itaconic Acid industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



