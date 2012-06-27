ItalHaus Offers Classical Villas in Chianti, Tuscany on the International Market

Chianti, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Owning or renting a property in the picturesque, renaissance region of Tuscany is not only a mark of having a luxurious lifestyle, but is an unparalleled place of natural and historic beauty and significance in which to relax, unwind, and live the good life.



ItalHaus is a real estate company that markets villas in Chianti and wider Tuscany to international customers. Specifically, villas in the Colline del Chianti, or Chianti hills, that sit between the three provinces of Siena, Arezzo and Florence, known as most idyllic, paradisiacal place to relax or even retire. Chianti is famous for its wine, grown in ideal conditions for grapes and holiday-makers alike- lush green landscapes and lashings of sunshine.



Real estate in Tuscany is highly stable, making a holiday house in Tuscany a safe investment for buyers, and if short to medium term excursions are preferred, rental options are available.



The site features villas each with a gallery of high quality imagery that users can click through like a slideshow to reveal the details of the villa inside and out, a detailed description of the property, a guide price, and users can request more information via email. Rental properties comes with a breakdown of pricing options and features, as well as selection criteria for the number of people the rental will need to house, and a video tour along with the image gallery and descriptions.



A spokesperson for the business explained, “If you’re looking for a holiday home, a new home, a safe real estate investment or the castle of your dreams, you’re in the right place with ItalHaus in Greve in Chianti. Whether it’s a property (villa, converted farm or castle) to own or lease, this site offers your our selection of the best properties in Greve in Chianti and the surrounding area, in some of the most historic and picturesque locations in Tuscany, popular with tourists, holiday-makers and locals. Thanks to our long-standing network, we can search and find your dream home. We are ready to offer you the best possible assistance in choosing the property you are looking for, either to lease or to own.”



About ItalHaus

ItalHaus is a real estate company in Tuscany and in particular Chianti, offering villas and other exclusive properties for sale and rent. ItalHaus has 21 years of passionate service in the rental and sale of villas in Tuscany. For more information, please visit: http://www.villasinchianti.net/