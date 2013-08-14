Italian Brands Distribution Now Offering Luxury Italian Brands at Unbeatable Prices

Milano, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Buyers usually attribute small and medium sized fashion stores with unpopular and less desirable brands. This is due to the lack of small and medium business owners accessibility to higher, luxury brands that people want and are willing to buy. Italian Brands Distribution, an Italian online B2B platform acts as a bridge that connects small and medium sized fashion stores to the more desirable Italian luxury brands as well as top brand names in luxury fashion from across the globe.



Fashion is a true reflection of one’s personality and taste, similarly business owners can create a better and much higher brand image by stocking and selling high end Italian luxury brand products which scream both high quality and high style. Italian Brands Distribution present an amazing opportunity for the fashion business owners including brands, distributors, wholesalers, or retail shop owners to start targeting a niche market of fashion buyers that have an increased buying power and are always in search of quality brands and luxury items to buy.



Italian Brands Distribution offers a wide range of Italian luxury brands, such as men's, women's and children's branded clothing, footwear, accessories, jewelry, watches, and other items. Italian Brands Distribution buyers can be at ease when they purchase items from this website because all the brands and the products available on the website come with an authenticity certificate that guarantees that all goods are 100 percent genuine and are supplied by the Italian brands suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and certified supply sources.



Italian Brands Distribution senior company executive explains the company’s commitment:



“We simply want our suppliers to share the same passion that we have for delivering unbeatable value to our customers,” says a senior company executive. “Italian Brands Distribution is known for supplying only the best products at best prices. We also have one of the best after-sales services.”



They deliver exceptional value to their buyers by letting their clients purchase the products in “package sales” for the most reasonable price. Package sales involves sale of items in lots and does not apply to single items, thus allowing the buyers to make them most out of their purchase and have the option of buying different items from a particular brand on the basis of product category, often of different size.



Their after sales services includes a guarantee of satisfaction, which will allow the clients to send back their package and claim a refund or get a coupon for another purchase, if the items in the lot do not match their requirements.



To seize this amazing opportunity to open new horizons and markets for a fashion business please visit: http://www.italianbrandsdistribution.com/



Media Contact:

Corporate Head Office

Cassella MC / Presso MBE

Residenza Ponti, Milano 2, 20090, ITALY

Tel: +39 (02) 94750298

Email: service@italianbrandsdistribution.com