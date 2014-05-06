Italian Dairy Food Market : Consumer Trends Analysis by Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Summary



Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Italian Dairy Food Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product developments that effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



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Key Findings



Meeting age-specific needs is the primary driver of Italy's Dairy market, motivating almost a third of consumption

Italian consumers feel the strongest desire for connection to their cheese products, causing a desire for traditional heritage and regional produce

The busy lives of consumers are driving the demand for on-the-go Dairy products

Consumers seek high quality Dairy products, as well as those offering novel experiences

Synopsis



Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Italian Dairy Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



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Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Italian market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Dairy Food, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).

Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for Italy and nine other countries to give a global context.

The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Dairy Food consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.

Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.

Examples of international and Italian-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.



Reasons To Buy



This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Italian Dairy Food consumers. This is based on Canadean's unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Dairy Food sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



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