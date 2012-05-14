New Food market report from Canadean: "Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- "Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Italian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Italian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Italy's business environment and landscape. The Italian Foodservice report is a study of the industry in light of the difficult economic environment in the country and across Europe.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The market remained more or less stagnant, with subdued growth, or even a decline, during the period 2008-2010. The stagnation or decline is attributable to the slowdown in the European economy, as a direct impact on the foodservice market in Italy. However, the foodservice sector experienced growth in 2011 on account of the increased consumer confidence and rise in consumption expenditure compared to 2010.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Growth in sales in the foodservice industry can be attributed to the increase in consumer income during 2006-2007; however , the advent of the economic crisis in 2008 led to a decline in the sales in the industry. Sales in the industry registered decline in the year 2009 as well as 2010. However, before the European debt crisis, consumer confidence in the country increased. Sales as well as transactions in the industry registered positive growth.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Italian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector in Italy.
This report provides readers with in depth data on the valuation and development of both the Profit and Cost sectors in the Italian foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gemeaz Cusin S.p.A., Camst Srl, Cooperativa Italiana Di Ristorazione Food scrl, Pellegrini S.p.A, Autogrill S.p.A, McDonald's Development Italy Inc., Cremonini S.p.A, MyChef Ristorazione Commerciale S.p.A, Airest S.r.l, Cibis SpA
