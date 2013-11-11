Stanley Lewis Offers Exquisite Italian Handmade Men's Ties

Somers, Vic -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Stanley Lewis provides its customers with some of the most sought after and beautifully crafted ties, each one presented in a stunning handmade tie box. A representative from the company said, “…our eclectic collection of handmade silk ties have been designed to make a lasting impression. We work with only the most dedicated Italian artisans who encompass time honored traditions to create the most exclusive collection of Stanley Lewis designer ties... “



“The silk yarn grade is A6, which is simply, the best. The silk used in creating these luxurious mens ties is four ply pure silk requiring 30% more volume to achieve the generous thread count. It is this feature which gives the silk the beautiful feeling and texture of the best in the world. Finally, the silk is finished using only natural techniques such as steam and brushing so that the end product is the finest, softest available. Each of these men’s ties is driven by an intense passion by our makers in Como, who handstitch each tie to perfection.”



“The blade of our mens ties measures 8.5cm and the length 144.5cm. Stanley Lewis is the only mens accessory company in the world to offer a choice of tie blade widths in selected designs…” he further added.



The Stanley Lewis collections of men’s ties are handmade to exacting standards by Italy’s finest craftsmen. This season marks the introduction of the prestigious 5 Fold Tie. Often referred to as 7 Fold, the weight and drape of this luxury silk tie come from the careful and precise layering of silk. Stanley Lewis also offers a fine collection of Woollen and Silk Ties, Ascots, and Self-Tie Bow Ties. Each is weighed and measured for ease of selection and comes presented in the much acclaimed Stanley Lewis handmade box.



Customers can browse through the collection available through the online portal of the company and may also purchase their favorite product using safe and secure payment methods available online.



About StanleyGentleMen.com

The Stanley Lewis Collection was founded in 2008 by Anne Harding and Stanley Crinis in an effort to restore balance to men, both in life and wardrobe. The collection is comprised of a selection of fine Italian-made silk ties, bow ties, designer socks , pochettes, ascots, luxury scarves and handmade designer cufflinks for men; http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/products/cufflinks/ that coordinate to bring polish and sartorial flair to every gentleman’s ensemble. The entire collection is available online at www.stanleygentlemen.com and at fine retailers in the United Arab Emirates and Russia.



To find best accessories for men, visit http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/