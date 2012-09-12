Italian IT Agency, Omnia Group Adds Cospe to Its Clientele, to Direct Promotion Campaigns for Cospe

Sesto Fiorentino, Firenze -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Cospe, one of the leading health and women’s and children NGOs out of Italy has recruited Italian IT and Marketing agency, Omnia Group for management of their online marketing. Omnia will direct all of Cospe’s online promotional campaigns to raise funds for the Non-Profit NGO.



Omnia group, known for their wide expertise in many fields such as software development, integrated logistics, web marketing and mobile support announced 3 year contract with Cospe for leading the company’s online marketing campaigns. Cospe which stands for Co-operation for the Development of Emerging Countries is a Non-Profit NGO recognized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Union.



To the question of Cospe’s agenda and the approach to the campaigns, Alessio De Luca, media spokesperson of Omnia Group quoted "Cospe plans and implements programs in emerging countries to help the people of those countries develop a sustainable lifestyle. The NGO ensures protection of human rights and fundamental freedom."Leading intervention areas where we are focusing our campaigns are women's rights and equal opportunities, support for refugee populations and victims of war, antiracism training, right to education and intercultural awareness, development of small businesses and income-generating activities, rural development and agricultural support, environmental protection and support for eco-sustainable development.”



When asked about how the Omnia group would manage the media campaigns for the NGO she replied “We will primarily organize online promotional campaigns to raise funds and to promote their work using social media and social networks. In a comment on the partnership Cospe’s Press release quoted "We are really excited and looking forward to our association with Omnia Group. Their expertise and experience would enable us in presenting our work to wider audience."



Omnia Group is based out of Sesto Fiorentino, Firenze. The conglomerate comprises of individual subsidiaries - Omnia Software Ltd, Omnia Group Ltd., Omnia2Business Ltd and Omnia Service SRL Italy. The companies specialize in consulting and production software in mission critical areas. Some of Omnia Group's major clients are Coop, Autostrade per Itallia, SST, Zoppini, Rai, A.L.H.A .



COSPE was founded in Florence in 1983 with the objective of helping to overcome conditions of poverty and social injustice throughout the world. Following initial acts of co-operation in several African and Latin American countries, COSPE is currently committed to the implementation of more than 100 projects in around 30 countries worldwide. Ever since their early days the organization has been promoting programs aimed at spreading a spirit of antiracism and interculturalism, whilst playing an active role in international solidarity networks and campaigns.



