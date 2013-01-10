Italian Made Fontana Forni Outdoor Ovens Now Available in USA

Florence, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- In a world where aggressive marketing has made successes out of selling ideas over products, it can be refreshing to find something that proves successful because of its authenticity as a product of superior design. In the culinary field more than most, there is a clear leader in Italian design for the outdoor cooking and baking of food that makes for an unparalleled authentic experience: Fontana Forni. this industry leader now offers its wood fired ovens in the USA.



Fontana Forni USA's website serves as a portal for consumers to learn more about this unique product line. Their outdoor ovens are also available through Williams Sonoma and other fine retailers. They offer a selection of ovens, grills and accessories, including their famous wood fired pizza oven that creates the genuine taste and flavor of food made in Italy’s finest restaurants while remaining portable, usable outdoors and the perfect addition to any backyard kitchen.



A portable outdoor oven is ideal for events and family parties, even catering companies use them. The ovens offer several advantages over traditional brick or clay ovens, including being made of painted electro-galvanized sheet iron, with cast iron doors and work tops, a multi-level cooking chamber and a separate chamber for the wood burning. These wood oven designs creates authentic Italian cooking experiences and most models feature, inside lights, a timer and temperature gauge for maximum control.



The website includes a PDF brochure complete with pricing and ordering information, as well as contact details for those looking for more detailed product descriptions, and a range of video introductions and recipe ideas for inspiration.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “Whether cooking pizza, pastries, bread, or roasts, each Fontana product uses wood-firing to provide an even, natural radiant heat source, a key ingredient for authentic Italian outdoor cooking. There are eight different wood burning ovens of various sizes and styles available, including portable, lightweight, even built-in wood fired ovens, and three different grills to match any requirement for features or budget. The Fontana family are the original designers of outdoor stainless steel portable ovens and have been the industry leader ever since, for reasons that can be easily found on our website.”



About Fontana Forni USA

Fontana Forni USA is the US distributor for the Italian designed and made Fontana Forni wood burning ovens and grills. For over thirty years, Fontana Forni has been creating the world's best wood-fired ovens. The finest Italian craftsmanship and components go into every one of our outdoor ovens and grills. Fontana products provide the best dining experience for entertaining or memorable gatherings with family & friends. For more information please visit: http://www.fontanaforniusa.com/