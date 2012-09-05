Italian Real Estate Association FIAIP Launches Informative New Website

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Throughout Italy, the real estate market is a vibrant community filled with dedicated real estate professionals and motivated buyers and sellers.



The Italian Federation of Professional Real Estate Agents, or FIAIP, is a leading association that has over 12,000 associates and 18,000 agencies as members. Recently, the Italian real estate association launched a brand new website called Cerca Casa that will serve as a portal for real estate professionals across Italy, allowing them to assist their clients in finding the exact home or business they wish to buy.



For example, cercacasa.it features a wide variety of information that will help real estate agents learn more about available properties that are currently on the market. From residential and commercial properties to holiday homes and land, the new site is a one-stop shop for Italy’s real estate experts.



The website also features educational articles all related to real estate, including how to help the environment by saving energy, what the withholding of rent means, and how utilizing the concept of feng shui can be advantageous at a home or office.



“Cercacasa.it provides detailed descriptions of the properties with photos, floor plans of buildings, video, while highlighting on the map services in the area of the property like schools, post offices, pharmacies, public transport, and hospitals, as well as providing useful information to families and those who want to move,” an article on the new website noted, adding that visitors will also find helpful posts about taxes and finances.



Using the new website—which is in Italian but easily translates into English or another language with the click of a button—is easy; real estate industry professionals are welcome to visit the new portal at any time and browse through the vast amount of listings. Category tabs at the top of the home page make it easier for people to find the specific types of properties they are looking for. Once a type of property is selected, real estate professionals may then search by region, province, price, and other factors.



Real estate agents who cannot find the property they are looking for through the various advertisements may post a request on the site. They are also welcome to post their own ads, which is one of the many services and benefits that cercacasa.it provides to real estate professionals.



About cercacasa.it

Cercacasa.it is a new website for the Italian Federation of Professional Real Estate Agents. FIAIP is the reference point for all real estate professionals in Italy as well as the leading association recognized by the European Commission. Over 12,000 associates and 18,000 real estate agencies belong to FIAIP. The new website includes a vast amount of information on available residential and commercial properties, holiday properties, land, and much more.