Italian Restaurant in NYC Zio Ristorante Launches New Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Italian Restaurant in NYC, Zio Ristorante, recently launched their new website to provide online visitors and people looking for first-rate dining options in the city with a glance at their warm ambiance and outstanding cuisine. Site visitors can learn about the restaurant’s lunch, dinner, dessert and brunch menus, which includes their signature homemade whole wheat and gluten-free pasta and mouth-watering brickoven pizza, and can even make reservations directly on the site. Additionally, people can learn about the restaurant’s private dining options, perfect for a number of occasions.



Located in the heart of the Flatiron District New York, Zio offers a friendly atmosphere and is quickly becoming the premier venue for events, parties and gatherings.



The restaurant features three private dining rooms, including the Bar & Lounge, the Main Dining Room and the Vineyard Room. Featuring sweeping views of 19th Street, the Bar & Lounge accommodates up to 40 guests and is the ideal location for receptions with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. With ample space for up to 100 seated guests, the Main Dining Room is perfect for bridal and wedding parties or large cocktail receptions.



For those people looking for the ultimate intimate private dining option in NYC, Zio’s Vineyard Room offers room for 42 seated guests or up to 60 guests for a cocktail reception. The room provides separate access to restrooms, controlled lighting, a separate sound system and a customizable menu.



Backed by Chef Max Convertini, Zio opened a little over a year ago and continues to impress guests with their array of creative, delicious dishes and welcoming atmosphere.



According to Zio Ristorante, “Zio weaves seasonal ingredients into inspired culinary combinations influenced by Mediterranean flavors. The menu creatively draws upon the influence of the Mediterranean and Italy. Growing up in the region of Brindisi, Italy, Chef Max creates signature dishes that are renditions of traditional food crafted from his childhood reflecting a new sensibility.”



The restaurant also offers a wide range of menu items for people with dietary restrictions, including whole wheat and gluten-free friendly pastas.



Zio is located at 17 West 19th Street and is open seven days a week.



For more information or to make reservations, visit http://www.zio-nyc.com



About Zio Ristorante

Zio Ristorante delivers a lively atmosphere in a warm setting, steps away from the Flatiron Building, Madison Square Park and Union Square on 19th Street. The menu creatively draws upon the influence of the Mediterranean and Italy, and many dishes are prepared with seasonal ingredients. Growing up in the region of Brindisi, Italy, Chef Max creates signature dishes that are renditions of traditional food crafted from his childhood, reflecting a new sensibility. The majority of Zio's pastas are made on the premises and menu items incorporate fresh, seasonal ingredients where possible. Zio also offers a range of options for those with diet restrictions. Whole wheat and gluten-free friendly pastas are always made available.