Italian Restaurant Noah's Ark Now Offers Take-Home Cuisine

Since 1945, Noah’s Ark has been one of Des Moines, Iowa’s favorite home-style Italian restaurants. The Italian restaurant Des Moines, which specializes in a variety of lunch and dinner dishes, started as a small lunch counter before expanding into the establishment that it is today. In addition to a diverse dessert and coffee menu, Noah’s Ark serves meals that include steaks, seafood, and chicken to accommodate individuals with all tastes.



“We have been constantly evolving with the times and started focusing our attention to providing the residents with exquisite Italian dishes,” states an article on Noah’s Ark’s website.



Recently, the restaurant in Des Moines Iowa announced a take-away section of their menu. Customers who wish to purchase deserts, breads, and pastas can do so from Noah’s Ark’s bakery. The restaurant also sells their Roland Chianti Red Wine Vinegar and Balsamic Vinaigrette, Organic Olive Oil, and White Wine Vinegar.



The Des Moines restaurant will also add imported chocolates to their menu soon.



Those who have visited Noah’s Ark have always complimented their menus.



“This charming restaurant is confident in its old-style character and consistently able to deliver traditional Italian cuisine,” said Kim Waters, a patron of Noah’s Ark. “The crispy, thin crust pizza, cheesebread, and rolls are the ultimate in fresh bread wizardry. The bar area tucked into the back is especially inviting.”



Noah’s Ark has room for parties of any size. Noah’s Ark accepts reservations for groups of up to 30 guests. Customers can simply reserve a table by calling the restaurant or using the form available online.



Individuals interested in visiting Noah’s Ark can view the restaurant’s lunch, dinner, dining room, and take out menus online. The Italian restaurant Des Moines Iowa is open for business Monday through Saturday.



About Noah’s Ark

Since 1946, Noah’s Ark has provided the residents of the Des Moines area with a different kind of dining experience. Over the past 67 years, Noah’s Ark has slowly evolved into this city’s top Italian eatery, catering to fans of both casual and formal dining experiences. The restaurant’s pizza, homemade bread, and high quality imported Italian semolina pasta are famous in Des Moines. For more information, please visit http://www.noahsarkdesmoines.com