Italy Autos Report Q1 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Italy Autos Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- In the first 10 months of 2012, passenger car sales in Italy declined 19.6% year-on-year (y-o-y), to 1,203,022 units. Over the course of the year, BMI forecasts a decline of 20% in this segment. We forecast private consumption to contract in 2012 as Italian households are hit by ongoing austerity measures, including higher taxes and cuts in social spending. Further, unemployment will also continue to weigh on consumption. Indeed, liberalisation measures passed by the Monti government have failed to radically overhaul inflexible labour laws that will discourage employers from rapidly expanding their payroll as the economy picks up. This bearish consumer outlook has partly informed our passenger car sales outlook.
Many companies have seen large declines in their sales figures in the weak Italian market. The market continues to be dominated by Fiat Group, comprised of Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Jeep, which, over the first nine months of 2012, has a total market share of 29.7%. The Group's total sales declined 20% yo- y in this period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In the first eight months of 2012, passenger car production in Italy declined 18.2% y-o-y, to 284,893 units. BMI forecasts this segment to decline 16% in 2012. Public investment has declined markedly in Italy due to austerity measures, and private investment is also being hit as the sovereign's high borrowing costs filter into tightening credit conditions across the economy. Further, we believe that Italy's labour market remains relatively uncompetitive and rigid, and vehicle production, and industrial output more generally, will continue to decline. This has partly informed our bearish production forecast.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Malaysia Autos Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Autos Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Autos Report Q1 2013
- China Autos Report Q1 2013
- Brazil Autos Report Q1 2013
- Japan Autos Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Autos Report Q1 2013
- Pakistan Autos Report Q1 2013
- Argentina Autos Report Q1 2013
- Canada Autos Report Q1 2013