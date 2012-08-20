Italy Autos Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Italy Autos Report Q3 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Despite four consecutive years of contraction in the new vehicle sales market, new vehicle demand in Italy is showing no signs of recovery. According to estimates from the European automobile association ACEA new car sales declined by more than 20% on the first four months of 2012, while commercial vehicle demand fell almost 37% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the same period. On the back of this pessimism from both the households and the business sectors and in line with our forecast of a combined 1.4% contraction in Italian GDP during 2012, we have revised down our vehicle sales forecast from a 6% y-o-y decline expected last quarter to nearly 8% y-o-y, to 1.83mn units, in 2012. We see some recovery from 2013, but do not envisage a complete recovery in market demand any time during the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Meanwhile, there is muted optimism in the segment, thanks to improving signs of competitiveness in the Italian labour market over the last six months. The car-maker Fiat abandoned national collective bargaining on January 1 2012, while Mario Monti's government has agreed to plans making it easier for firms to fire employees and tackle the segmented labour market. While we think that these developments are steps in the right direction, more needs to be done for Italy to truly regain competitiveness. Without doubt, we see these developments posing upside risks to our cautious outlook for total vehicle production to reach 878,400 units in 2016, but we hold on to this forecast until Fiat unveils concrete production and investment plans for Italy.
The carmaker, on the other hand, has revealed it is looking to increase Maserati sales as much as 10- fold, to 50,000 cars a year by 2015, in a move which will not only see the luxury vehicle division playing a bigger role in the company's turnaround plan, but will also address some of the production-related issues in Italy. To a large extent, these expansions are aimed at tapping into growing global demand for luxury SUVs. In addition to the US, these vehicles are popular in key emerging markets such as China and Russia, where improved income levels have prompted vehicle owners to upgrade to luxury SUVs.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mexico Autos Report Q3 2012
- Qatar Autos Report Q3 2012
- Argentina Autos Report Q3 2012
- Pakistan Autos Report Q3 2012
- Algeria Autos Report Q3 2012
- Malaysia Autos Report Q3 2012
- Vietnam Autos Report Q3 2012
- Brazil Autos Report Q3 2012
- Serbia Autos Report Q3 2012
- Venezuela Autos Report Q3 2012