Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Italy Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Italy beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Italy beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Italy faces deteriorating macro-economic climate and growing political instability.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumer confidence fell during the first half of the year, reaching a record low in June, before stabilizing, albeit at a very low level. In 2012, GDP decreased by 2.4% compared with the previous year.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Italy Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Italy Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

Retail sales declined by 2.2% in 2012 compared to 2011. The year on year decline was the result of a decline of -0.8% in sales of food and a 2.8% decrease in sales of non-food goods.



GDP decreased by 2.4% compared with the previous year, reflecting the fall in domestic consumption and investment demand driven by increased unemployment, the effects of budget measures on disposable income and the weak confidence of households and firms.



Owing to increasing consumer price sensitivity, discount brands registered double-digit growth in the modern retail channel.



The high cost of listing and supporting new product launches, combined with concern that consumers will not be open to try new, unfamiliar products given their limited disposable income continues to dampen innovation.



The consumption of easy-to-drink alcoholic beverages is increasing particularly amongst young people of between 18-35 years, in particular as an aperitif.



Key Highlights

The Italian market remains dominated by pale lager-style beers, which continued to account for a stable share of just over 94% of all local consumption. Lager is perceived as light, versatile and easy to drink with moderate alcohol content and remains the beer type most favored by Italian consumers.



PL brands grew by over 14% in 2012, principally owing to the unfavorable economic climate. Until recently PL brands have suffered from a low quality image and the Italian consumer has generally trusted branded products more, preferring to drink less rather than renounce the guarantee of quality offered by the traditional brands.



As part of the global Heineken initiative "Brewing a Better Future" launched in April 2010, Heineken Italia has already initiated specific projects in order to reduce the consumption of energy and water, increase the safety and involvement of employees and promote the responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages.



Draft beer is nevertheless increasingly perceived by consumers to be the genuine beer experience, offering the freshest and highest quality beer. As a consequence, the consumption of draft beer is significantly higher in the north of Italy where the beer culture is more developed.



Owing to growing consumer price sensitivity, discount brands enjoyed double-digit growth in the modern retail channel, principally driven by locally produced PL brands, such as the Coop PL brand which was introduced in 2011. Super premium brands also continued to make strong gains in the modern retail channel, benefiting from the increased range on offer.



Companies Mentioned



CARLSBERG ITALIA SPA, BIRRA CASTELLO DI UDINE SPA, FABBRICA BIRRA FORST SPA, HEINEKEN ITALIA SPA, INBEV ITALIA Srl, MENABREA SPA, PERONI INDUSTRIALE ,Bavaria Italia Srl ,Ceres Spa ,



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