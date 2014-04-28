Fast Market Research recommends "Italy Business Forecast Report Q2 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Core Views We view positively the urgent structural reform agenda of new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. However, we remain sceptical that he will be able to avoid the chronic instability, political infighting and rigid vested interests that that have in the past impeded reform efforts. Lack of significant structural reform in the previous years seriously jeopardises Italy's long-term growth trajectory, and raises the risks that the public sector debt burden will become unsustainable. Even if reforms aimed at addressing Italy's decline in productivity growth and external competitiveness are passed, an ageing demographic profile will make debt consolidation efforts over the long term exceedingly difficult. Public sector debt levels imply that Italy will eventually be forced to undergo a period of fiscal consolidation over the next decade, which will likely have negative implications for the country's social fabric, regional and global standing and governability.
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