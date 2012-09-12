Italy Car Rentals Announces the Release of Their New FREE Italy Travel App

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Italy Car Rentals announces release of their Italy travel application which can be run on a host of mobile devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android Phones, Tablet PCs and Smartphones. The app will be available for free of cost and a user can now be able to explore the entire Italy with ease and convenience. While releasing the travel application, the car rental Italy maintains that everything will be available to the users just a click away. They also disclose that updates will also be released from time to time which will add new features into the application. Updates are important, as the tourism scenario of any place witnesses lots of changes with time.



The Italy car rental company maintains that the app has several interesting and amazing features. For example, users can easily locate restaurant serving foods of their choice. If someone wants to enjoy Thai or Chinese delicacies in a small town in Italy, the app will bring forth a list of all restaurants available in the nearby locality with their precise distance, types of food served, menu, availability of table etc details. One of the valuable features that the app has is its weather forecast. The car rental Italy reveals that the application brings real-time weather forecasts that can help travelers to decide whether the destined place has a suitable weather condition for visiting or not.



The car rental company maintains how crucial it’s for a traveler to get real-time information related to flight schedules, traffic status, weather conditions etc. While traveling it could be difficult even for an internet savvy person to consult different resources to gather all these essential details. The Italy car rental company maintains that this is the advantage of their Italy travel application. A traveler can find all necessary details in one place. Moreover, one can set the app to receive automatic updates as well.



The developers of this Italy travel application are very confident of its popularity among the travelers. One of the members of the developing team revealed, "This application is certainly going to tremendously change the way people use to travel. More people are using handheld devices today and they would love to use the interactive features of this app to plan their itinerary while traveling throughout Italy."



The car rental Italy has created this app for the convenience of the travelers and one can download this app for free from their website http://italycarrentals.net/.



About Italy Car Rentals

Italy Car Rentals offer trustworthy Car Rental services to a large number of travelers. They offer customized and affordable car rental packages to their customers, regardless of where they have come from or where they may be going to. They believe in providing a trouble-free car rental experience and their new travel app helps fulfill their purpose of offering a satisfying travel experience to all travelers while they are in Italy.



