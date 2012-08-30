"Italy Defence & Security Report Q3 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Italy Defence & Security Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- BMI's Italy Defence & Security Report for Q312 examines the country's defence posture, defence procurement and defence industry. The report seeks to examine how the Italian government is attempting to balance the defence budget amid the sluggish performance of the country's economy.
The report details the Italian armed forces structure, including its order of battle. In addition, it examines the government's efforts to streamline the size of the armed forces, and better configure them to perform out-of-area operations. The report also discusses Italy's long term procurement plans, and the country's recent procurement trends.
Italy is faced with a number of distinct challenges with regards to its defence sector in the near future. The country is performing a protracted reorientation of its strategic posture. Essentially, this is reconfiguring the Italian armed forces from their erstwhile NATO posture which sought to defend the southern part of the European continent against Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact aggression, into an adaptable and agile force able to rapidly project power beyond Italy's borders. For this strategic aspiration to become a reality, the Italian government is pursuing in a number of procurement projects which seek to improve the procurement platforms which enhance the armed force's power projection capabilities and provide force multiplier capability in theatre. Along with pursuing these objectives, the Italian government is, at the same time, trying to reach these aspirations in period of profound economic stagnation which is having an adverse effect on the country's economy.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Over the last quarter, BMI has made a number of changes to its forecasts. These include:
- Adjustments to the defence budget allocated for procurement between 2012-2014.
- Details of the number of troops that the defence ministry wishes to maintain to support operations overseas.
- An outline of expected fleet size reductions that will affect the Italian navy as a result of budget cutbacks.
- Details regarding the expected reductions in the size of the army over the next five to ten years.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Croatia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Poland Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Malaysia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Australia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Israel Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Russia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Saudi Arabia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012