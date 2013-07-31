"Italy Defence & Security Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Italy Defence & Security Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The report details the Italian armed forces structure, including its order of battle. In addition, it examines the government's efforts to streamline the size of the armed forces, and better configure them to perform out-ofarea operations. The report also discusses Italy's long-term procurement plans, and the country's recent procurement trends.
Italy's defence sector faces a number of distinct challenges in the near future. The country is performing a protracted reorientation of its strategic posture to essentially reconfigure its armed forces from their erstwhile NATO posture - which sought to defend the southern part of the European continent against Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact aggression - into an adaptable and agile force able to rapidly project power beyond Italy's borders. For this strategic aspiration to become a reality, the Italian government is pursuing a number of projects that seek to improve procurement platforms, enhancing the armed forces' power projection capabilities and providing force multiplier capability in theatre. As well as pursuing these objectives, the Italian government is trying to achieve them in period of profound economic stagnation, which is having an adverse effect on the country's economy.
Over the last quarter, BMI has made a number of changes to its forecasts. These include:
- An update regarding anticipated defence spending cuts in Italy over the next 12 months and beyond.
- Information regarding trends in Italian defence exports and imports.
- Analysis regarding the likely effect of defence spending cuts on the personnel levels of the Italian armed forces.
- Details regarding forthcoming procurements expected in the Italian army and navy regarding new reconnaissance vehicles and multipurpose vessels respectively.
