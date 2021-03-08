Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 41 pages on title 'PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Report - Italy' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as Eurofly, Aprilia, Campari, Unicredit.
Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1378179-pestle-insights-52
Summary
Financial intermediation, real estate and business activities contributed 28.2% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2018, followed by mining, manufacturing and utilities (19.4%), and wholesale, retail and hotels activities (15.6%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 2.1%, 2.5% and 2.7%, respectively, in 2019.
The FTSE MIB (Milano Indice di Borsa) index is the benchmark index of the Italian national stock exchange, the Borsa Italiana. The overall index has recorded moderate growth over the last year. As of October 8th, 2019 FTSE MIB index stood at 21,405.73, compared to 19,851.47 on October 8th, 2018.
Five major regions of Italy generated around 57.97% of the country's GDP and were home to 51.35% of the country's population in 2017
Manufacturing, financial and insurance activities, construction and electricity segments emerged as major foreign direct investment (FDI) destination segments in Italy during 2018
Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1378179-pestle-insights-52
Scope
- According to the Global Competitiveness Report 2019, Italy's infrastructure is ranked 18th out of 141 nations
- The Italian government is focused on the development and modernization of infrastructure in the country and has initiated a number of transportation and water infrastructure projects in recent times.
Reasons to buy
- Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.
- PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations
- Along with providing the country's snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.
- This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies' presence in these areas.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Eurofly
Aprilia
Campari
Unicredit
Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1378179
Table of Contents
List of Exhibits
Did you Know?
Country Highlights
Country Snapshot
PESTLE Insights
Political Landscape
Economic Landscape
Social Landscape
Technological Landscape
Legal Landscape
Environmental Landscape
Outlook List of Figures
Exhibit 1: Italy's Performance in the Country Risk Analysis in Comparison to West Europe and the World Average
Exhibit 2: Performance Overview (Score: 1-100)
Exhibit 3: Broad Categories an
....Continued
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1378179-pestle-insights-52
Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.