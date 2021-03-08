Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 41 pages on title 'PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Report - Italy' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as Eurofly, Aprilia, Campari, Unicredit.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1378179-pestle-insights-52



Summary



Financial intermediation, real estate and business activities contributed 28.2% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2018, followed by mining, manufacturing and utilities (19.4%), and wholesale, retail and hotels activities (15.6%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 2.1%, 2.5% and 2.7%, respectively, in 2019.



The FTSE MIB (Milano Indice di Borsa) index is the benchmark index of the Italian national stock exchange, the Borsa Italiana. The overall index has recorded moderate growth over the last year. As of October 8th, 2019 FTSE MIB index stood at 21,405.73, compared to 19,851.47 on October 8th, 2018.



Five major regions of Italy generated around 57.97% of the country's GDP and were home to 51.35% of the country's population in 2017

Manufacturing, financial and insurance activities, construction and electricity segments emerged as major foreign direct investment (FDI) destination segments in Italy during 2018

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1378179-pestle-insights-52



Scope



- According to the Global Competitiveness Report 2019, Italy's infrastructure is ranked 18th out of 141 nations

- The Italian government is focused on the development and modernization of infrastructure in the country and has initiated a number of transportation and water infrastructure projects in recent times.



Reasons to buy



- Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

- PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

- Along with providing the country's snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

- This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies' presence in these areas.



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Eurofly

Aprilia

Campari

Unicredit



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1378179



Table of Contents

List of Exhibits

Did you Know?

Country Highlights

Country Snapshot

PESTLE Insights

Political Landscape

Economic Landscape

Social Landscape

Technological Landscape

Legal Landscape

Environmental Landscape

Outlook List of Figures

Exhibit 1: Italy's Performance in the Country Risk Analysis in Comparison to West Europe and the World Average

Exhibit 2: Performance Overview (Score: 1-100)

Exhibit 3: Broad Categories an



....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1378179-pestle-insights-52



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.