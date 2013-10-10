ITAS Announces Future Release of Sage 50

Llanarmon-yn-Ial, Mold -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- ITAS recently announced its release of its latest Sage software called Sage 50 in the months to come, while keepings its Sage training and existing software products (Sage and CRM) and services strong and reliable. Sage 50 aims to maximize financial management and business intelligence for businesses of all sizes in a sustainable and manageable way.



Sage 200 is a versatile business software package that solves different management problems in the various departments of mid-size businesses. This software connects databases and information sharing across different departments and networks within a company. The use of this software ensures data security and fool-safe data encoding and management.



Sage CRM is a program developed to solve all customer relation management problems from frontend to backend. This software that has already received accolades from industry leaders is fully customizable, making it a potentially super-software that can handle all facets of CRM. It works on both server- and cloud-based systems.



Sage training is also provided by ITAS to all clients and interested companies to have their technical and IT staffs introduced to updated Sage systems. ITAS’ training service is comprised of formal classroom and practical training with customized text books for addressing company-specific problems.



ITAS is a well-known specialist in CRM and Sage across the whole United Kingdom. The company has been specializing in its field since 1991 and has since expanded into a world-class software developer. ITAS handles business needs across the whole organization, encompassing all departments.



Businesses in the UK, especially in Essex, Peterborough, North Wales, Kent, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham and London are invited to try out its range of services and offered software. Free demo versions of the Sage 200 and CRM are both downloadable from the company’s official site.



Visit www.itas.org.uk for more information or dial 0845 139 1300 to talk with a company representative. Interested customers may also email their inquiries at support@itas.org.uk.