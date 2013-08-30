ITAS: Software Solutions That Support the Entire Business

Llanarmon-yn-Ial, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- When it comes to Sage services and Sage software, the ITAS company has been a go-to option for a lot of businesses for years.



A trusted name



This company has been in operation for more than 20 years. Hence, clients are assured that they are in safe hands. The sheer number of years under the company’s belt is very much telling of its knowledge and leadership when it comes to Sage products and services. At the same time, such a long time is an indication of its high level of customer service.



Custom development for Sage 200 and Sage CRM



The ITAS developers have extensive and comprehensive experience when it comes to tweaking and adapting the Sage 200 software and Sage CRM in order to give the clients their specific needs. That is to say that both products can be designed in order to tailor fit the individual requirements of specific businesses.



Software consultancy



The ITAS experts also help their clients find a suitable CRM for their business. The fact is, there are a lot of CRM software programs to choose from with each of them saying that they have the best business solution. Hence, the CRM consultancy service of this company is definitely of great help.



Sage CRM and Sage 200 support



Last but certainly not the least, ITAS offers support and advice for businesses as regards the Sage accounting software. There are actually a lot to choose from. For instance, the company provides expert support for the full Sage 200 Suite, Sage CRM, Line 100 and MMS among others. These, in turn, include the Sage Business Intelligence, Project Accounting, Financials as well as Commercials and Bill of Materials.



The ITAS experts underwent comprehensive and extensive Sage training. Hence, they are also very much competent to implement Sage 200 training for their clients’ staff.