ITCA Certifications for Fitness Trainers and Triathlon Enthusiasts

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Triathlon coaching has become rather common over the past years. Not only does it enable people to coach others in the sports field they love, but it also allows them to do so conveniently. ITCA has been offering a number of exceptional courses for the utmost convenience of all individuals. As ITCA certified coaches, individuals are likely to find no issues in coaching all of their students anywhere they prefer. The triathlon lifestyle is demanded by many and it is only possible through acquiring the triathlon coaching certification from ITCA which is a recognized and exceptional awarding body for all those who are interested in being fitness trainers in the long run. Through the certification, it becomes much easier to pursue a career in the fitness industry without having to struggle too much. The triathlon training plan has a comprehensive and easy to follow course which the students can easily manage on their own pace. In order to acquire the instructions manuals and reading materials, all the interested individuals are recommended to contact ITCA via e-mail at the earliest convenience. What’s more is that the certification enables the students to acquire the Philadelphia insurance which is a member of fitness and wellness center.



The brief course of the ITCA triathlon coach certification focuses on quite a number of things which are likely to help all the individuals in their practical work life later on. Not only does it give them an adequate amount of information regarding different sports and how to handle the entire training process, but it also helps students to recognize their strengths and weaknesses for the purpose of overcoming them in the long run. The program is perfect for people of all ages and most importantly, for all those who are interesting in personal fitness training. There are only a few requirements which need to be fulfilled in order to register for the exceptional certification program as soon as possible. Triathlon techniques such as swimming, biking and running will be taught in great detail to all the people who are going to enroll for the program. The online certification program is excessively convenient for all those who wish to become a triathlon coach without facing any hindrances or problems in the long run. All the processes such as examinations, re-tests and studying through video lectures and discussions will be carried out online. The single payment plan for the entire program costs $497 whereas the two payment plan is for $278.50 only.



For more information, please visit http://triathloncoachcertification.com/



Media Contact

ITCA Triathlon Coaching Association

Dr. John Spencer Ellis

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA