ITCA Triathlon Training Programs for Enthusiasts and Trainers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- ITCA is giving athletes and trainers a complete turn-key blue print for a successful triathlon coaching career.



Become a Certified Triathlon Coach with the ITCA triathlon coach training program is the most comprehensive triathlon coaching course ever developed.



ITCA has partnered with POLAR to bring the most advanced triathlon coaching program in the world. The ITCA certification and training course is approved by USAT for 7.5 CEUs.



Because of the unique, comprehensive, and interactive 100% online learning system, future coaches can become certified in the comfort of home. Log in and out of the online training room as needed until training is complete. No physical study materials are mailed or needed.



An ITCA Certified Triathlon Coach enjoys a career helping people reach their personal best in the sport they love. Coaches will have the option of coaching people one-on-one, in a group, online, over the phone, using Skype video, in a clinic, at a training camp, or any combination. You will even be taught how to have a highly profitable triathlon coaching business.



Certified ITCA Triathlon Coaches will learn to construct programs for all levels of training and racing, identify appropriate pace training zones for swimming, identify heart rate training zones, develop your successful coaching business, including much more.



For more information, you can visit: http://triathloncoachcertification.com/



Or



ITCA Triathlon Coaching Association

Dr. John Spencer Ellis

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA



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