ItchyDryScalp.com Explains Why an Itchy, Dry Scalp Almost Always Leads to Hair Loss

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- An itchy, dry scalp is an embarrassing and uncomfortable condition. Those who suffer from an itchy scalp are often forced to discretely scratch their heads throughout the day. With each scratch, dandruff and skin flakes can fall from the scalp, leading to a noticeable mess.



However, a dry scalp advice website named ItchyDryScalp.com is claiming that itchy, dry scalps are far worse than many people think. According to that website, “hair loss is…inevitable” for those who don’t treat their dry scalp problems as quickly as possible.



Fortunately, there is good news for those who suffer from dry scalp problems – the condition is always treatable. ItchyDryScalp.com explains that dry scalps are caused by a reduced amount of certain oils in the hair. In fact, having a dry scalp is no different than having dry arms or legs. Living in certain climate conditions can lead to a dry scalp, for example, as can taking hot showers on a regular basis.



As a spokesperson for ItchyDryScalp.com explains, the site wants to explain the problem of dry scalps before treating it:



“Our site has two simple goals: first, we explain why dry scalps occur. And second, we explain how those who suffer from dry scalp can get some relief. All recommended solutions can be found at our ItchyDryScalp.com website and include using anti-dandruff shampoo, natural hair care products, and easy at-home remedies. In most cases, we find that dry scalp problems disappear after using one or more of these methods.”



Under the natural hair care advice section of ItchyDryScalp.com, visitors will learn that today’s shampoos contain many ingredients that can lead to dry scalp problems, including sodium lauryl sulfate, MEA, DEA, and TEA, all of which can cause dryness flaking, itching, and irritation. Many shampoos also contain alcohol, which has similar harmful effects on the scalp.



Once visitors are ready to begin treating their dry scalp problems, they can rely on the tips and guides posted at ItchyDryScalp.com. Some of the tips make intuitive sense – like increasing Vitamin B intake and eating a healthy diet. Other tips, however, may surprise visitors:



“Many people are surprised to learn specific foods can lead to dryness. It’s true! We recommend avoiding sugary foods, spicy foods, and salty foods. All of these foods can lead to irritation and dryness. Alcohol can also be a contributing factor.”



Whether searching for discrete at-home remedies for an itchy scalp or interested in learning more about why dry scalp happens, ItchyDryScalp.com aims to be the internet’s top resource for solving itchy scalp problems.



About ItchyDryScalp.com

ItchyDryScalp.com is an itchy, dry scalp information website that explains the causes of dry scalps as well as the ways in which people can solve their dry scalp problems. For more information, please visit: http://itchydryscalp.com