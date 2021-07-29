Iterate, UK's Leading Product Design Agency Celebrates 7 Years of Successful Design Stints

Chepstow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- ITERATE Design and Innovation Ltd. are celebrating 7 years of success in design stints as one of the most reputed product design agency. Behind every product idea there is a story and an inspiration to creating something that is worth sharing or selling. As a purpose driven product design consultancy, ITERATE gives these ideas the much deserved jumpstart by focusing on both technicalities and the commercial aspect. The agency has a proven track record of transforming ideas into innovative products and steer them towards the right path.



"ITERATE delivered a truly excellent prototype device for PulmonIR. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Gethin and his team and was extremely impressed with their professionalism and flexibility during our 12 month project that was part-funded by Innovate UK", said Dr. Mark Bowman, CEO. The technical team comes with years of combined experience in electronic and mechanical engineering design. They are highly resourceful and equipped to develop a product right from scratch. The Product Design Agency offers product developments across niches including and not limited to smart and wearable tech and medical product designs.



To know more visit https://iterate-uk.com/



About https://iterate-uk.com/

ITERATE Design and Innovation Ltd. was started by Gethin Robins, an expert in Rapid Product Development with over 15 years of industry experience creating medical devices, water control systems and electric motors. Gethin is also a Design Advisor on the SMART Innovation Programme by the Welsh Government.



Media Contact



Gethin Roberts – ITERATE Design and Innovation Ltd.

Address: Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, NP 16 6UN

Phone: 01291-408283

Email: Gethin@iterate-uk.com

Website: https://iterate-uk.com/